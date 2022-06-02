Allison Transmission to present new fully electric axle for fire and rescue vehicles at Interschutz 2022

Allison Transmission is introducing its new electric axle, Allison eGen Power, for fire and rescue vehicles at Interschutz 2022 (20 – 25 June) in Hanover. Emergency One, a British manufacturer of fire and rescue vehicles, has integrated the eGen Power 100D into the new E1 EV0 platform on a MAN TGM chassis and is presenting the vehicle for the first time at Interschutz in cooperation with Allison.





eGen Power is a bolt-in solution compatible with the current vehicle frame. It features two fully integrated electric motors, a two-speed gearbox, oil cooler and pumps.

The twin-engine 100D version has a continuous output of 454 kW and a peak output power of 652 kW. The eGen Power 100D axle is one of the most powerful electric axle systems on the market. It was designed for good starting and climbing capabilities, high speed and high efficiency. This allows fire and rescue vehicles to offer unsurpassed performance and reliability, high acceleration and excellent maneuverability.





Allison 100D electric axle

Allison also offers the eGen Power 130D, a variant of the 100D, specifically designed for the European and Asia Pacific markets, where many commercial vehicles require a heavier 13 tonne gross axle weight rating.

The TerraTran transmission is a variant of the proven Allison 4000 Series on-highway transmission and is purpose built for the extreme demands of airport fire engines. TerraTran offers a maximum power capability of up to 800 horsepower, and torque capability up to 3200 N·m. The transmission also features seven forward and two reverse gears. TerraTran offers the proven reliability and durability of the Allison 4000 Series transmissions, but with increased horsepower, torque and gross vehicle weight (GVW) capability, while also adding fast reverse capability.