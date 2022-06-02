Buick commits to all-electric portfolio by end of decade; unveils Wildcat EV concept

Buick is committing to an all-electric portfolio by the end of the decade. In support of General Motors’ vision of a zero-emissions, all-electric future, Buick will bring its first electric vehicle to market for North America in 2024. Buick’s future EV products will carry the Electra name, drawing inspiration from the brand’s history.

Buick also unveiled the Wildcat EV concept—an expressive vision of the brand’s new design direction as it transitions to an all-electric future.

The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade. Buick’s new logo, use of the Electra naming series and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand. —Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC





The new badge, which is the first significant change to the emblem since 1990, will be body-mounted onto the front fascia of Buick products starting next year. No longer a circular logo, the badge incorporates a sleek, horizontally aligned layout that builds upon Buick’s recognizable tri-shield. The redesigned columns of the tri-shield, which have roots in company founder David Dunbar Buick’s ancestral heraldry, incorporate fluid movements that will be found in future vehicle design.

The Buick Wildcat EV concept illustrates the new global brand design language that will be apparent in production vehicles going forward. The new Buick badge and design will debut on production vehicles starting next year.





Wildcat EV Concept

The Wildcat EV concept is built to be a platform for futuristic features such as artificial intelligence, biometrics and aromatherapy. The vehicle is designed to detect an elevation in driver heart rate and automatically adjust vehicle settings to calm them down. For example, when Zen Mode is activated, it will dim the cabin lights, disperse calming aromatherapy scents and activate massaging seats.

Everything about the concept is intended to convey what’s possible—in design, technology and the transformative experience of EV mobility.

The brand transformation will also include a more seamless connectivity experience, as new retail Buick vehicles in the US will include three years of OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan1. Services such as remote key fob, Wi-Fi data and OnStar safety services will be included as standard equipment on the vehicle and included in the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starting this month.

Last year was Buick’s best sales year for its current lineup, with US retail sales up 7.6%. This portfolio helps attract a significant number of new customers to the brand, with nearly 73% of sales coming from customers that are new to Buick.