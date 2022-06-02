2023 Toyota Corolla offers four new hybrid models with new AWD available; first Corolla Cross Hybrid

Toyota is expanding its 2023 Corolla lineup with four new Hybrid grades, including a more powerful hybrid system and available all-wheel drive. Toyota is also expanding its Corolla Cross family with the first hybrid model in that lineup.

Corolla Hybrid. The Corolla Hybrid LE FWD is gaining four new siblings: the LE AWD grade, sporty SE and SE AWD grades and a premium-focused XLE grade.

Instead of AWD provided by transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, Corolla’s new Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed.

The system works seamlessly and transparently, preemptively distributing driving force to the rear wheels to help suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. It also engages the rear motor in response to slippage at the front wheels and enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer. The driver can view torque distribution on the Multi-information Display and audio system screen.

The 2023 Corolla Hybrids also offer enhanced brake control, while the SE grades (FWD and AWD) inherit the firmer-feel Electronic Power Steering from the Corolla Apex Edition performance model.

All 2023 Corolla Hybrid models gain a more powerful Toyota Hybrid System. As before, the system pairs a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission.

A compact high-output/low-loss drive motor has been newly developed for the transaxle/motor, which includes a redesigned magnet and electromagnetic steel plate configuration with two additional magnets for increased output. The new hybrid system also includes a newly developed lithium-ion battery that’s now located under the rear seat to lower the center of gravity and maximize trunk cargo capacity.

Corolla’s model variety is made possible by the Toyota New Global Architecture-C platform (TNGA-C). A super-rigid structure, a low center of gravity and highly refined tuning of the MacPherson-type strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension endow the Corolla with exemplary handling agility, ride comfort and distinctive driving personality.

This high-strength platform is fortified through the use of ultra-high-tensile steel as well as the application of structural adhesive technology for enhanced body rigidity and passenger security.





Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Corolla Cross Hybrid. Available exclusively with all-wheel drive (AWD), the Corolla Cross Hybrid maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform. With the new Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System under the hood, coupled with the Electronic All-Wheel Drive system that’s new to the Corolla nameplate, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid offers increased power and fuel-economy.

With 194 horsepower and an 8.0 second 0-60 time, the Corolla Cross Hybrid has a manufacturer-estimated 37 combined miles per gallon for all grades. The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three new grades: S, SE and XSE, as well as the familiar LE and XLE grades.