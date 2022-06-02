Orange EV unveils 3rd generation electric yard truck: e-TRIEVER

Orange EV announced the new e-TRIEVER brand for its Model Year 2022 all-electric terminal trucks. The e-TRIEVER builds upon the T-Series’ foundation while continuing Orange EV’s commitment to innovation and delivering trucks that meet the demanding needs of heavy-duty, goods movement operations.





Orange EV commercially deployed its first all-electric yard truck in 2015.Since then, it has sold 400 trucks to more than 130 fleets, and accumulated 5 million miles and 1.5 million hours of operation. Orange EV electric trucks are proven to deliver 98-99% average uptime and a lower total cost of ownership, with many customers experiencing a 3- to 4-year payback on a 10-year expected life.

The e-TRIEVER builds on this platform, while adding next-generation technology.

The e-TRIEVER features DTS (Digital Truck Systems) designed to integrate with autonomous control systems along with advanced digital cab architecture, improved sensing, remote diagnostic capabilities, and an optional IntelliBoom package that captures 5th wheel load weight, boom lift cycles, and kingpin presence and retention data.

The basic specifications for the Model Year 2022 4x2 e-TRIEVER remain unchanged from the prior Model Year 2021 4x2 T-Series:

GCWR: 81,000 lbs

Speed: Up to 25 mph

Battery Capacity: 180 kWh or 100 kWh

Charge Rate: Up to 70 kW

Range: Up to 24 hours on a single charge

Motor: Brushless AC induction

Transmission: None; direct drive

Available now for purchase, lease, or rent; custom builds delivered in 90-120 days

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, was the nation’s first manufacturer offering 100% electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled.