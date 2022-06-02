Qmerit launches turnkey EV charging solution for commercial properties

Qmerit, the leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other electrification technologies, has launched turnkey EV charging solutions for commercial properties. From start to finish, these solutions simplify EV charging implementation at commercial sites including workplaces, multifamily residential facilities and hospitality venues.

Qmerit’s commercial charging solution starts with a streamlined assessment process that makes it easier for property owners to get proposals and pricing estimates for EV charging projects.

First, property owners use Qmerit’s proprietary online portal to complete a Digital Commercial Assessment, providing information about their sites as it relates to EV readiness. Qmerit then conducts an on-site evaluation using the foundational information from the Commercial Assessment. From there, Qmerit develops and implements an end-to-end solution that enables the property to meet the demands of its customers, employees, tenants or other stakeholders.

Commercial real estate, with its scale and influence, can play a tremendous role in helping EVs go mainstream by adding critical capacity to the nation's charging infrastructure. But they need a turnkey solution that brings all of the moving parts together. By bridging this gap, Qmerit hopes to spark a significant uptick in charging installations at commercial properties across North America. —Tracy K. Price, Qmerit CEO and Founder

Besides a streamlined assessment process, Qmerit’s turnkey charging solutions include technology applicability, scope development and expert installation by Qmerit-certified electricians. Additionally, Qmerit helps commercial property owners offset the cost of their charging investment by generating revenue from their charging stations and securing carbon credits and utility company incentives. Competitive financing solutions are also available through Qmerit’s lending partners.

According to Tom Bowen, president of Qmerit Solutions, commercial property owners must currently navigate the broader EV ecosystem to piece together the elements of a complete charging solution.