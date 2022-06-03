Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV arriving in US starting at $54,500

The Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV (earlier post) is arriving on the US market this summer, with the the 2022 EQB 300 4MATIC starting from $54,500 and the EQB 350 4MATIC from $58,050. The EQB provides space for up to seven passengers with an optional third row. Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB at Auto Shanghai in 2021.





The all-electric compact SUV offerings include the EQB 300 4MATIC with 225 hp and the EQB 350 4MATIC with 288 hp. The EQB is fitted with a lithium-ion battery (maximum voltage 420 V, 190 Ah capacity) with a usable energy content of 66.5 kWh.

The EQB SUV will be offered in two trim levels for the US market: Exclusive and Pinnacle. Standard equipment highlights for the EQB include EQ-specific design language with front and rear LED light bands that are seamlessly integrated into the black- panel grill. The EQB interior features the new-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Multimedia System with Augmented Reality Navigation system with Electric Intelligence highlighted on the 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster and 10.25" Touchscreen Multimedia Display. Certain safety features such as the Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Brake Assist are also equipped as standard. In many critical situations, the latter has the ability to prevent a collision or reduce its severity with autonomous braking. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds.

The standard Navigation with Electric Intelligence calculates the fastest route to the destination, including any necessary charging stops. On the basis of continual range simulations, the system makes allowance for any necessary charging stops as well as for numerous other factors, such as the topography and the weather. It is also able to react dynamically to changes, such as in the traffic situation or personal driving style. In addition, the Navigation with Electric Intelligence ensures that the high-voltage battery is brought to an optimal charging temperature before a planned charging stop, if needed.

EQB customers are provided with convenient use of the charging stations from various providers through Mercedes me Charge, which also offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing processes. With the EQB, two years of Mercedes me Charge is included, in addition, as an exclusive benefit of the collaboration with Electrify America, Mercedes-Benz USA provides EQB drivers with an unlimited number of 30–minute charging sessions throughout the entire Electrify America network at no additional cost for the first 2 years, from account activation. This benefit extends to Electrify America’s more than 2,600 ultra-fast DC chargers across the continental United States.