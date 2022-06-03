Toyota introduces home storage battery system based on EV battery technology

Toyota Motor is introducing the O-Uchi Kyuden System, a home storage battery system based on its electrified vehicle battery technology. Pre-orders for the system have started, and sales in Japan will begin in August through home builders and general construction companies.

The O-Uchi Kyuden System uses electrified vehicle battery technology such as Toyota’s battery control to provide a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kWh. This ensures safety and provides a supply of electricity to the entire home not just in normal situations, but even during power outages caused by natural disasters.





O-Uchi Kyuden System and sample installation.

In addition, by linking with a photovoltaic system, it can supply the appropriate amount of electricity based on customer needs throughout the day and night. Toyota believes that using this system will encourage the use of solar power.





O-Uchi Kyuden System configuration diagram

The system supports supplying power from electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) at 100V AC, and can use electricity stored in electrified vehicles as a backup power source during power outages.

In addition, future moves to IoT using a wireless LAN router connected to a hybrid power conditioner allow for storage capacity, operation mode, and other settings to be viewed and set in real-time from a dedicated app on a smartphone or tablet (as of now, only available in Japanese).