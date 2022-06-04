USDA providing $700M to provide economic relief to more than 100 biofuel producers and 195 facilities

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided $700 million to help lower costs and support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are being made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The investments include more than $486 million for 62 producers located in socially vulnerable communities.

USDA is making payments to 195 biofuel production facilities to support the maintenance and viability of a significant market for agricultural producers of products such as corn, soybean or biomass that supply biofuel production. These biofuel producers experienced unexpected market losses on a combined 3.7 billion gallons as a result of COVID–19.REVP

For example:

In Iowa, Southwest Renewable Energy LLC is receiving a payment of $3 million. It suffered a market loss on 14.3 million gallons of ethanol.

In Illinois, Adkins Energy is receiving a $774,000 payment. Its biomass-based diesel production suffered a market loss on almost 3.5 million gallons.

In Texas, White Energy Holding Company is receiving a $21 million payment for production at two facilities. Its ethanol production suffered a market loss on 98 million gallons.

The USDA funding will support biofuel producers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.