Skeleton Technologies to supply supercap modules to Class8 Energy; €11.6M contract

Skeleton Technologies and Class8 Energy, a Canadian equipment distributor, have signed a €11.6-million contract for supercapacitors modules for the North American trucking and retail industry. Through this agreement, Skeleton’s products will be distributed to the fast-growing North American heavy vehicles market.

As a first concrete example of this new cooperation, Class8 Energy announced an agreement with the largest Canadian heavy vehicle parts distributo—UAP’s Heavy Vehicle parts division—to supply Skeleton’s supercapacitors to them.

Located in Mississauga, Canada, Class8 Energy is dedicated to a greener future and more efficient energy for vehicles and heavy machinery.

Since the beginning of the electrification of commercial vehicles, our efforts have turned to obtaining a better energy solution for the heavy duty and the off-road machinery diesel market. Our research led us to collaborate with Skeleton Technologies, whose supercapacitors totally go beyond our expectations while preserving the environment. Using Skeleton’s products, we will now focus our experience and dedication to provide a greener future in the North American market. The demand is already important and promising: we have signed our first agreement with UAP’s Heavy Vehicle Parts Division and Skeleton’s SkelStart is already being requested by some of the world's largest truck manufacturers. —Jean Labrie, CEO of Class8 Energy

UAP’s Heavy Vehicle Parts Division operates the largest heavy vehicle spare parts distribution network in Canada. It caters mainly to the needs of the trucking and construction sectors, as well as the mining and forest industries. HVPD is the country’s largest network, with more than 100 Traction heavy vehicle parts stores, 4 TW distribution centres, over 100 TruckPro repair centres, and 3 Cadel specialized parts distribution centers from coast to coast.

Supercapacitors have been used in heavy transportation for many years, but, with increasingly stringent regulations around fuel efficiency and emissions controls, their use is growing. Trucks can replace lead-acid batteries with supercapacitor technology because it is more reliable, guarantees to start in very cold weather, and prolongs the engine starting system’s service life.

Skeleton’s modules also deliver 2x faster cold cranking time and much higher cranking power than a battery. Last but not the least, supercapacitors improve the sustainability performance of trucks as they don’t contain harmful chemicals or toxic metals and don’t require any maintenance.