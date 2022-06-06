BIT, FAW team develops turbocharged, DI hydrogen engine; high power and efficiency, near-zero NOx

A team from Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) and China First Auto Works Corporation (FAW) has developed a 2.0L direct-injection (DI) turbocharged hydrogen engine that delivers clean, efficient, and high-power performance. Peak power of 120 kW @ 4400 rpm and a maximum torque of 340 N·m @ 2000 rpm can be achieved with the matched turbocharger. A paper on the study appears in the journal Fuel.

Hydrogen, as clean and renewable energy, is an ideal fuel for internal combustion engines. The direct-injection (DI) hydrogen engine can offer large power with low cost and rely less on hydrogen purity. —Bao et al.

The team showed that appropriate retarded injection can suppress abnormal combustion and broaden the dynamic boundaries.

Among the findings:

A maximum brake thermal efficiency (BTE) of 42.6% is obtained with the slightly lean excess air coefficient (λ) of 1.91 @ 2000 rpm and 40.4% BTE with the λ of 2.47 @ 3000 rpm.

High conversion efficiency of NO x emissions of more than 99.5% is reached at low speeds (below 2000 rpm) and drops to 90% at 4400 rpm with the use of an NH 3 -SCR aftertreatment system.

NO x emissions of approximately two-thirds of the whole working conditions can be reduced below 20 ppm.

The optimized DI hydrogen engine can achieve high power (Brake mean effective pressure = 17 bar), high efficiency (Brake thermal efficiency = 42.1%), and near-zero emissions (NO x < 20 ppm) simultaneously.

