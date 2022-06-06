Chevrolet lowers price on 2023 Bolt EV by $5,900, on Bolt EUV by $6,300

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
06 June 2022

Chevrolet, which resumed production of the Bolt electric vehicles in April, has announced that the upcoming 2023 Bolt models will be priced significantly lower than their predecessors. The 2023 Bolt EV starts at $26,595 ($5,900 lower); the Bolt EUV starts at $28,195 ($6,300 lower).

2023-chevrolet-bolt-ev-003

2023 Bolt EV

Chevrolet EVs are not eligible for the $7,500 US federal tax credit.

2023-Chevrolet-Bolt-EUV-Redline-Edition-001

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

The basic specifications are the same, with a 65+ kWh battery pack, DC Fast Charging as standard, a single motor and gearset with 150 kW permanent magnet drive motor. The 2023 Bolt EUV has a range on full charge of 247 miles; the 2023 Bolt EV has a range of 259 miles on a full charge.

Posted on 06 June 2022 in Electric (Battery)

Comments

Gryf

If GM uses the LG LFP cells next year, then one could hope for a less than $25k price which would make the Chevy Bolt an interesting EV.
LG Energy Solution To Produce LFP Lithium-Ion Cells In Michigan
https://insideevs.com/news/587166/lges-lfp-battery-cells-michigan/

Posted by: Gryf | 06 June 2022 at 09:02 AM

