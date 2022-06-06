Chevrolet lowers price on 2023 Bolt EV by $5,900, on Bolt EUV by $6,300

Chevrolet, which resumed production of the Bolt electric vehicles in April, has announced that the upcoming 2023 Bolt models will be priced significantly lower than their predecessors. The 2023 Bolt EV starts at $26,595 ($5,900 lower); the Bolt EUV starts at $28,195 ($6,300 lower).





2023 Bolt EV

Chevrolet EVs are not eligible for the $7,500 US federal tax credit.





2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

The basic specifications are the same, with a 65+ kWh battery pack, DC Fast Charging as standard, a single motor and gearset with 150 kW permanent magnet drive motor. The 2023 Bolt EUV has a range on full charge of 247 miles; the 2023 Bolt EV has a range of 259 miles on a full charge.