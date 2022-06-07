Westinghouse, Bloom Energy to accelerate large-scale hydrogen production in nuclear industry; high-temperature integrated electrolysis
Westinghouse Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corporation have entered into a Letter of Intent to pursue clean hydrogen production in the commercial nuclear power market. The companies are teaming to identify and implement clean hydrogen projects across the nuclear industry.
Westinghouse and Bloom Energy will jointly develop an optimized and large-scale high-temperature integrated electrolysis solution for the nuclear industry. With the ability to operate 24/7 and provide high-quality steam input, nuclear plants are well-positioned to utilize electrolyzer technology and produce substantial quantities of clean hydrogen with minimal disruption to current, ongoing operations.
We are proud Westinghouse has turned to Bloom and our solid oxide technology to supercharge the clean hydrogen economy. Solid oxide technology is well suited for nuclear applications, efficiently harnessing steam to further improve the economics of hydrogen production. High temperature electrolysis is already garnering attention and accolades as a cost-effective and viable solution to create low-cost, clean hydrogen, which is critical to meeting aggressive decarbonization goals.—Rick Beuttel, vice president, hydrogen business, Bloom Energy
Global demand for hydrogen and its emerging applications is projected to increase tenfold or more by 2050, surpassing the current infrastructure for producing and delivering hydrogen. As hydrogen usage expands from traditional industrial uses to the fuel of a clean future, the need to produce it in larger quantities and from low- and zero-carbon sources is clear.
The hydrogen produced in nuclear plants can be utilized to serve many industries such as renewable fuels production, oil and metals refining, ammonia synthesis, mining operations, and mobility in sectors such as heavy trucks, buses, and even air travel. The companies also are well positioned to support the US Department of Energy’s developing hydrogen hubs. (Earlier post.)
I fancy Nuscale's SMR solution, - here is a video from 'Engineering with Rosie'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2a4CeJ6XjUE
They target around $58MWh, which for an on-demand solution, ie you have to have storage costs included in renewables, is pretty good.
As Nuscale tell Rosie in response to her questions, they took on the extra challenge of making it fully adapted to very efficient hydrogen production vie high temperature electrolysis so that they could produce hydrogen right where it is needed for industrial processes or even local heating systems etc and challenges of transporting or piping hydrogen could be finessed, and to enable greater flexibility so that if the electricity is in low demand, then hydrogen is produced instead.
Whilst my own view is that the challenges of piping hydrogen are overstated, avoiding them is better yet.
The only real downsides are that this generation of SMR's still produce the same waste as traditional reactors, another overstated issue in my view, but more importantly they can't really contribute much until post 2030.
Interesting video, as always from Rosie, though, and very thought provoking.
Posted by: Davemart | 07 June 2022 at 02:58 AM