Biden invokes Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic manufacturing of clean energy

President Biden issued presidential determinations providing the US Department of Energy (DOE) with the authority to utilize the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate domestic production of five key energy technologies:

solar; transformers and electric grid components; heat pumps; insulation; and electrolyzers, fuel cells, and platinum group metals.

Demand for clean energy technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps, and electrolyzers for hydrogen has increased significantly as the costs of these technologies have plummeted over the last decade. As the world transitions to a clean energy economy, global demand for these essential products and components is set to skyrocket by 400-600% over the next several decades. Unless the US expands new manufacturing, processing, and installation capacity, the country will be forced to continue to rely on clean energy imports.

DPA authority, with the necessary funding appropriated by Congress, will allow the federal government to invest in companies that can build clean energy facilities, expand clean energy manufacturing, process clean energy components, and install clean energy technologies for consumers.

Solar — Solar photovoltaic (PV) energy is the largest source of new US electricity generation capacity and the cheapest new electricity source in many regions of the country. However, domestic solar PV production does not meet current demand.

Transformers and Grid Components — The US is highly reliant on foreign-sourced critical electric grid components. Traditional industrial efforts are insufficient to meet the unprecedented growth in electrification necessary to support US decarbonization, defense against cyber-security attacks, and critical infrastructure maintenance, and are not positioned to respond to the demands of US electricity needs in the near-term. By expanding the domestic production of transformers and critical grid components to enable the reliable and increased use of the electric power system, the US would immediately enhance its domestic energy security, decrease vulnerability of US infrastructure, and ultimately support climate security and stability worldwide. Supply chain delays are leading to wait times in rural and urban parts of the US of up to two years for crucial grid components. Independent estimates indicate that the US needs to expand electricity transmission systems by 60% by 2030 and may need to triple it by 2050 to meet the country’s increase in renewable generation and expanding electrification needs.

Heat Pumps — Buildings, homes, offices, schools, hospitals, military bases, and other critical facilities drive more than 40% of all US energy consumption. To reduce the amount of energy needed in our buildings, heat pumps are an important solution. However, currently, US HVAC manufacturers are not producing heat pumps at the rate needed.

Insulation — About half of all homes in the US were built before modern-day building energy codes, meaning they lack contemporary insulation, causing energy to seep out. Building retrofits can reduce energy use by 50% or more. In addition to lowering energy costs for families and increasing the domestic clean energy workforce, well-insulated buildings also provide “passive survivability,” meaning that they can retain a safe indoor temperature for longer in the event of energy disruptions, reducing casualties from extreme weather. While US insulation production is currently sufficient to cover new construction and some retrofits, the US must also rapidly insulate older buildings to reduce energy demand further.

Electrolyzers, Fuel Cells, and Platinum Group Metals — Electrolyzers, fuel cells, and platinum group metal (PGM) catalysts are vital for increasing domestic production and utilization of clean hydrogen. Clean hydrogen produced through electrolysis is projected to contribute significantly to achieving US decarbonization goals.

In February, DOE launched the new Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains to secure energy supply chains needed to modernize America’s energy infrastructure and support the full transition to clean energy. DOE will also partner with the energy and utility industry, labor unions, and community groups to explore a variety of options on supply chain issues, including through the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council. DOE recently released a major set of reports on the energy supply chain laying out the nation’s first comprehensive strategy for the energy industrial base with a focus on securing the transition to clean energy.