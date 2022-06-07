Gevo, Google Cloud to measure and verify the carbon intensity of biofuels across supply chain

Gevo has entered into a partner agreement with Google Cloud to measure and verify the efficacy of next-generation biofuels across the supply chain via full lifecycle sustainability data tracking.

Utilizing technology developed by Verity Tracking , a division of Gevo, the collaboration is expected to enable users to track and verify emissions using datasets and analytics tools from Google Cloud. The goal will be to help companies create a more data-driven approach to understanding and lowering greenhouse gas intensity globally.

Through the use of blockchain, smart contracts, and machine learning technologies the Verity platform has been architected to drive market-level outcomes that are unique to the industry. A blockchain approach to tracking carbon intensity (CI) is one way to assure an immutable, transformational, and traceable CI profile for bio-fuel feedstock through the full carbon lifecycle.

Together, Google Cloud and Verity expect to work on product-level engagements to address market and customer needs. Utilizing Google Cloud’s analytics tools and Google Earth Engine’s multi-petabyte catalog of Earth observation data, Gevo and Verity expect to provide measured verification of asset-level atmospheric emissions reductions, renewable energy-powered electricity for processing, and land-use changes with soil quality and water impacts to support Gevo’s smart agriculture and carbon intensity claims, from farm to flight.

Data is the core issue in understanding carbon emissions. Many organizations are prioritizing sustainability, but are unsure how to track and measure climate data. Gevo and Verity’s advanced value chain solution, complemented by Google Cloud’s leading data platform and tools, is uniquely positioned to track emissions and environmental factors across the full lifecycle, helping to identify opportunities for continuous improvement. We are excited about Verity’s technology, and partnering with Gevo to better address this issue together with customers and drive a positive impact on the planet. —Larry Cochrane, Director, Global Energy Solutions, Google Cloud

Verity is looking to move this into an even broader realm, extending beyond biofuels for verification and tracking of Scope 1-3 emissions and environmental factors for all industries.