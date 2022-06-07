DOE launches $8B program for clean hydrogen hubs across US

The US Department of Energy (DOE) released a Notice of Intent (NOI) (DE-FOA-0002768) to fund the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s (BIL) $8-billion program to develop regional clean hydrogen hubs (H2Hubs) across America. H2Hubs will create networks of hydrogen producers, consumers, and local connective infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier.

The BIL authorizes and appropriates $8.0 billion over the five-year period encompassing fiscal years 2022 through 2026 to support the development of at least four H2Hubs that:

Demonstrably aid achievement of the clean hydrogen production standard developed under section 822(a) of Energy Policy Act of 2005 (EPAct 2005);

Demonstrate the production, processing, delivery, storage, and end use of clean hydrogen; and

Can be developed into a national clean hydrogen network to facilitate a clean hydrogen economy.

Today, the US produces about 10 million metric tons of hydrogen annually, compared to approximately 90 million tonnes produced per year globally. While most of the hydrogen produced in the US comes from natural gas through steam methane reforming, electrolysis technology—which uses electricity to produce hydrogen from water—is an emerging pathway with dozens of installations across the country. This technology could produce hydrogen using clean electricity from renewable energy including solar, wind and from nuclear power.

The selection of the regional H2Hubs will utilize cross-office collaboration and consider factors such as environmental justice, community engagement, consent-based siting, equity, and workforce development.

DOE will select proposals that prioritize employment opportunities and address hydrogen feedstocks, end uses, and geographic diversity. The NOI provides a high-level draft plan for DOE’s current vision to meet the BIL requirements for the H2Hubs, which will be supported by DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstration and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.