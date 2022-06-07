Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Terex introduces all-electric bucket truck; 9 initial utility customers
07 June 2022

Terex Utilities introduced the industry’s first all-electric bucket truck at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) in Williamsburg, Va. during the Drive-Thru Demonstrations. In addition, the company also announced the first nine customers which will receive these new Terex Optima 55 ft aerial devices, powered by the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec and mounted on an International Class 6/7 Medium Duty electric chassis.

IMG_3458-retouch

Xcel Energy will take delivery of the first unit later this month. Xcel Energy crews will use these trucks in real working conditions during a six- to 12-month pilot. Their feedback will help ensure the trucks become a dependable, preferred work truck, and help Xcel Energy and the industry better prepare for the electric vehicle transition. The company currently has 1,000 aerial bucket trucks in its fleet.

Xcel Energy will roll out the first truck in the Twin Cities in late June. The second truck will be delivered to its Denver fleet at the end of 2022.

By combining SmartPTO technology with the International eMV Series electric chassis from Navistar, Terex Utilities was able to bring this electric bucket truck to customers two years ahead of industry projections.

—Joe Caywood, Director of Marketing and Product Management

With a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full workday on a single charge, the electric Terex Optima 55 with the International eMV Series truck is suited for electric distribution line work, while making zero emissions at job site a reality.

Nine utilities of all sizes, representing Investor Owned and Municipal utilities, from across the U.S. and Canada, made early commitments with orders prior to EUFMC. The first 10 units will be delivered in 2022. The other utilities receiving units will include: Oncor Electric Company, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, CenterPoint Energy, PNM Resources, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Con Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and SaskPower.

