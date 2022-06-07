Peking U, SINOPEC team develops method for direct conversion of isopropanol to C6+ high-octane blendstock
Researchers from Peking University and SINOPEC have developed a one-post method for the synthesis of C6+ branched compounds from isopropanol condenstation on Ni/MoC catalysts. The branched-chain selectivity in C6+ and nonnecessity of H2 give this route advantage in high-octane gasoline blendstock production. Isopropanol can be derived from lignocellulose, making it a potential biomass platform molecule.
An open-access paper on their work appears in the RSC journal Green Chemistry.
The highest C6+ production rate reaches 7.5g ∙ gcat-1∙ h-1 over 1.2Ni/MoC with a 100% selectivity of branched carbon chain.
Isopropanol condensation over Ni/MoC catalysts with different Ni loadings. Reaction conditions: isopropanol 1 g, cyclohexane 39 g, catalyst 50 mg (catalyst/isopropanol mass ratio: 0.05), N2 1 MPa, 250 °C, 500 rpm, 6 h. Zhou et al.
Additional hydrogen sources or noble metal catalysts are not needed, which shows advantage over the reported ethanol, I/ABE, or acetone condensation routes.
The reaction follows the traditional Guerbet coupling mechanism with the steps of aldol condensation and transfer hydrogenation. The high efficiency of 1.2Ni/MoC catalyst derives from the synergistic effect of Ni metal site and acid site on MoC surface. This study also proposes a strategy to the production of branched carbon chain compounds via the condensation of biomass platform substrates.—Zhou et al.
Wei Zhou, Zirui Gao, Meng Wang, Genghuang Wu, Junfeng Rong and Ding Ma (2022) “Direct conversion of isopropanol to C6+ branched compounds as high-octane gasoline blendstock” Green Chemistry doi: 10.1039/D2GC01200F
