BICV selects BlackBerry to power intelligent cockpit for new Renault Jiangling EV

BlackBerry Limited and BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd. (BICV) announced that BlackBerry QNX technology has been selected to power BICV’s next-generation intelligent cockpit, currently deployed by Renault Jiangling in their first fully electric sedan – ‘Yi’.

Leveraging the QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor, this system provides an engaging and immersive driving experience, underpinned by a safe, secure and reliable software foundation.

The China-built EV is also being exported to Europe, where it will be used by Renault Group’s subscription-based Mobilize business unit as the go-to vehicle for people working in mobility services – taxis, ride-hailing, private vehicle hires and more.

The Yi’s digital cockpit features a dual-linked screen design with full LCD instrumentation and spacious central console, providing a variety of functions including In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Voice and Gesture Recognition, along with a Head-Up Display (HUD). The cockpit also offers augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and hologram functions, as well as controls for ambient lights and intelligent seats.

With cutting edge technology from BlackBerry and BICV, the Renault Jiangling Yi’s intuitive in-car experience is a joy for drivers and passengers alike and will no doubt earn a high reputation among Chinese consumers. In the second half of 2022, the model will be transformed into ‘Limo’, the flagship product of the Renault Group’s mobility brand Mobilize, to offer travel services throughout Europe and we’re confident that it will be equally embraced by commercial users whose livelihood depends on providing a reliable and pleasant journey to keep customers coming back. —Chen Liwei, Director of Intelligent Connectivity at Renault Jiangling Group

BICV’s advanced intelligent cockpit is built on the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and features the QNX Hypervisor for design flexibility and scalability, allowing for the consolidation of multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform. This has effectively reduced both the model’s initial development expenses as well as the long-term costs of ownership, while still ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

BICV and BlackBerry have worked together since 2017 as part of a number of co-development projects, with BICV equipping many of its products with BlackBerry’s QNX technologies, including intelligent cockpits, full LCD instrumentation panels, and air conditioning controls for windshields.