BASF introduces new Licity binder grade with improved properties optimized for anodes with Si content exceeding 20%

BASF has extended its series of Licity anode binders for Li-ion battery manufacturing. The second-generation styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) binder Licity 2698 X F facilitates the use of silicon contents exceeding 20%. The binder is especially suitable for SiOx and Si-rich anodes.

In addition to the established properties of the Licity product family, this binder enables higher capacity, increased number of charge/discharge cycles and reduced charging times.





Licity 2698 X F is a second-generation styrene-butadiene rubber binder with excellent stress-strain properties and elasticity. Copyright: BASF SE

Additionally, Licity 2698 X F can be manufactured according to the biomass balance approach. In this approach, biomass is fed into BASF’s production process and allocated to the binder. BASF is committed to aligning economic goals with environmental and social responsibility, from the raw materials used for Licity binders up to their delivery.

Licity binders are designed as waterborne, carboxylated styrene butadiene copolymers with very low VOC content. Designed to overcome the limits of lithium-ion batteries, they are waterborne binders with high colloidal stability that are very compatible with co-binders such as CMC. Licity binders are characterized by excellent processability and superior coating behavior. Furthermore, they have outstanding mechanical and electrochemical properties.

In addition to the new second-generation Licity 2698 X F series, BASF offers Licity 2680, 2688, 2668 F and 2678 first-generation grades.