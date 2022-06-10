Volkswagen offers additional all-wheel drive version for the ID.4

Volkswagen is adding another all-wheel drive version to the all-electric ID.4 product line: the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION. Based on the ID.4 Pro Performance, the model has a system power of 195 kW/265 PS and offers more traction in wet conditions and when driving on snow or loose ground. Only the sporty ID.4 GTX 4MOTION flagship model was previously available as an all-wheel drive version. Presales for the new additional all-wheel drive version are starting today; prices in Germany are from €49,020.





With a second electric motor on the front axle, the new, more powerful variant of the Pro models transfers its power to the road by means of an all-wheel drive system.

With the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION, we are meeting customer wishes and the demand for an additional model with all-wheel drive system. It is positioned exactly between the efficient and comfortable ID.4 models with rear-wheel drive and the sporty ID.4 GTX 4MOTION flagship model. —Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family

The all-wheel drive technology in the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION improves traction and therefore makes it possible to achieve even better driving dynamics. The new model with dual-motor all-wheel drive system is also a powerful towing vehicle and is thus a reliable partner for towing smaller transport or boat trailers. With the all-wheel drive system, the maximum trailer weight of the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION is increased by 200 kilograms to 1,400 kilograms for an 8% gradient (braked) compared with the classic Pro Performance version.

The two electric motors in the new 4MOTION model have a joint output of 195 kW (265 PS)04 and accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The main drive power is provided by the permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle. This delivers an output of 150 kW. It has an axially parallel layout with a pulse inverter and a single-speed gearbox. The advantages of the synchronous motor include its high power density, high efficiency and constant power output over a large rpm range.

The front axle is driven by an asynchronous motor that also has a pulse inverter. This motor delivers an output of 80 kW. Asynchronous motors are characterized by their short-time overload capability and low drag losses. They are therefore ideally suited for use as a booster unit that can be activated temporarily.

The ID.4 Pro 4MOTION is equipped with a 77 kWh battery (net) and has a range of up to 517 kilometers (WLTP). The top speed is limited to 180 km/h as for the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION. As with the other ID.4 models, the maximum charging capacity is 135 kW. At a charging stop, the high-voltage battery can be charged from five percent to a charge level (SOC) of 80 percent in 36 minutes and then offers a range of a further 337 kilometers (WLTP).

Volkswagen has delivered more than 30,000 ID.4 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022 alone; every second all-electric vehicle from Volkswagen is an ID.4. A total of 163,000 vehicles were delivered worldwide in 2021, making the ID.4 the best-selling electric vehicle of both the Volkswagen brand and the Volkswagen Group.