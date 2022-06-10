Jaguar Land Rover, what3words and HERE deliver OTA navigation solution

Jaguar Land Rover is offering customers accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote locations, by becoming the first automotive manufacturer to integrate what3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.





what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each one a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. Through the ‘always-on’ technology, which works without the need for mobile connectivity, new and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.

This is part of the latest SOTA upgrade offered to customers this year, following the previous update which gave more than 200,000 owners of existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles access to Amazon Alexa. In total, Jaguar Land Rover has completed more than 1.3 million vehicle-level updates and more than three million engine control unit updates as part of its always-on, always-connected capability.

Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system. The integration has been delivered by HERE Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover’s navigation partner for the past 25 years. HERE’s end-to-end, connected driving services include turn-by-turn guidance, real-time traffic and on and off-street parking that enable a personalized experience, intuitively guiding drivers through their entire journey.

Integrated what3words is available in all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Jaguar Land Rover and what3words have worked together since 2018, when they created what3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.