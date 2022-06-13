Enovix Si Li-ion EV test battery cells demonstrate 5-minute fast charge

Enovix Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of next-generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries (earlier post), demonstrated the ability of its 0.27 Ah EV test cells to charge from 0-80% state-of-charge in as little as 5.2 minutes and achieve a greater than 98% charge capacity in less than 10 minutes.

Enovix has developed a lithium-ion battery that incorporates a 100% active silicon anode using a patented 3D cell architecture to increase energy density and maintain high cycle life. Enovix replaces electrode winding in a standard pouch lithium-ion battery production process with proprietary laser patterning and high-speed stacking tools to increase line MWh capacity by 30%.





Fast charge capability can accelerate mass adoption of EVs and we’ve been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps. EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support longer range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We’re proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs. —Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Enovix





On 14 June, Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Enovix, will speak at the 12th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe in Mainz, Germany, where he will provide an update on the company’s EV program.

Our unique architecture enables a battery that not only charges in less than 10 minutes, but also maintains high cycle life. We can improve battery performance today using the same chemistries, but more importantly, we can accelerate the industry’s roadmap. —Ashok Lahiri

As part of the company’s three-year Department of Energy grant program that is pairing a 100% active silicon anode with EV-class cathode materials, the company recently announced its cells surpassed 1,000 cycles while retaining 93% of their capacity.

Testing also demonstrated that after six months at elevated temperatures, Enovix batteries had minimal capacity loss. This pairing is projecting a calendar life of greater than 10 years for Enovix batteries.