MAN Truck & Bus will offer an eBus chassis for the global market; NMC and LFP battery options

MAN Truck & Bus will in future be offering an eBus chassis for the global market. The chassis is based on proven technologies from the Lion’s City E, which is already operating successfully in many European countries and for which a total of more than 1,000 orders have been received to date.





First prototypes are to be delivered as early as 2023, series production is slated to start in 2024.

Analysts expect demand for electric buses to continue to rise in the coming years. By 2040, sales of zero-emission buses are expected to rise to more than 80% of the global market.

To meet this demand and make an important contribution in terms of sustainable mobility, we are now offering the MAN electric bus solution for international markets outside Europe with our eBus chassis. With the chassis, we are giving bodybuilders from all over the world the perfect basis for their fully electric models. We are relying on our long-standing partnerships and are working intensively with our global network of bodybuilders so that we can also serve markets in Asia, Africa, South America, Australia and New Zealand in the best possible way. —Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus

The eBus chassis will be produced at MAN’s plant in Starachowice, Poland, where the Lion’s City E is also manufactured.

As a first step, MAN will offer the eBus chassis as a two-axle version for use as a low-floor, low-entry and intercity bus (high floor). The eBus chassis will be available as both left- and right-hand drive variants says Barbaros Oktay, Head of Bus Engineering at MAN Truck & Bus.

When it comes to the components for the eBus chassis, MAN relies on technology from the Lion’s City E - above all the electric central motor on the rear axle and battery technology from the Volkswagen Group.

MAN is also going one step further with battery technology in order to meet the sometimes enormously different requirements of international bus companies in terms of daily range, total mileage, and costs. In addition to the NMC technology (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery) familiar from the Lion’s City E, there will therefore be LFP technology (lithium-ferrophosphate battery).

In total, MAN Truck & Bus has signed contracts with customers for the delivery of more than 1,000 electric buses since the Lion’s City E went on sale.