Siemens invests $25M in WiTricity to advance wireless charging for electric vehicles

The companies will work together to drive adoption of open, interoperable standards in wireless charging for global electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure Siemens makes strategic investment in WiTricity and licenses their technology for future wireless EV charging products

Siemens has invested US$25 million and acquired a minority stake in US-based WiTricity, a wireless charging technology company. Siemens and WiTricity will work together to drive innovation in the emerging market for wireless EV charging.

This market is expected to reach US$2 billion by 2028 in Europe and North America alone, according to Siemens’ calculations. The two companies seek to bridge the gaps in the global standardization of wireless charging for electric passenger and light duty commercial vehicles, to enable interoperability between vehicles and infrastructure, as well as support market penetration.

In addition, both parties will collaborate to advance the technical development of wireless charging systems.

Combining Siemens’ global footprint and EV charging portfolio with WiTricity’s innovative technology is the first step towards elevating our offering in the wireless charging space. This will speed up deployment of wireless charging technology, support standardization, and advance public charging infrastructure with interoperable solutions for drivers’ convenience. —Markus Mildner, CEO of Siemens eMobility

Siemens will also become a technology license partner, benefitting from WiTricity’s deep know-how and decade-long collaboration with global automotive OEMs to develop proven, field-tested, interoperable wireless charging solutions.

The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to accelerate the maturing of wireless charging technologies together with OEMs and infrastructure partners to simultaneously ensure their cost-effective availability worldwide. A recent survey of more than 1,000 current and future EV owners interested in purchasing an EV in the next two years indicated that wireless charging was one of the highest-rated add-ons and a more preferred option to other amenities, including park-assist, performance, or premium audio packages.

For autonomous vehicles to fulfill their promise, key friction points will need to be removed, such as charging, which today still requires human intervention. Wireless power transfer will be the key technology to enable contactless automatic charging with least maintenance requirements.