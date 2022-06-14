Canada Post commits to fully electric fleet by 2040, half by 2030; RFQ for EV pilot

Canada Post has earmarked $1 billion to cut emissions and transform its fleet. With nearly 14,000 vehicles and Canada’s largest retail network of close to 6,000 post offices, Canada Post acknowledges its footprint is significant. The Corporation will transform its fleet to non-emitting transportation, with commitments to reach a 50% electric fleet by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

Canada Post currently has an open RFQ (Request for Qualification) for an EV Pilot. Canada Post is looking to purchase a limited quantity of electric vehicles for the purpose of carrying out a pilot involving field trials of vehicles in an operational setting. The pilot / field trials are being carried out to assist Canada Post in developing and refining the requirements, specifications and evaluation criteria to be used in future, anticipated RFPs involving procurements of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Closing data on the RFQ is 31 December 2022.

Canada Post has committed to a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, measured against 2019 levels. The target is built to meet the 1.5 °C pathway of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. The 2030 target sets Canada Post on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 and will be submitted to the SBTi for approval.





In May, Canada Post unveiled its net-zero parcel sorting facility that will have the capacity to process more than one million packages a day. The $470-million Albert Jackson Processing Centre will be a key hub for the company’s national network when it officially opens in early 2023. The facility is the largest industrial project in Canada with the Zero Carbon Building Standard designation.





Canada Post is launching a trial of a low-speed vehicle on a postal route covering neighboorhoods west of downtown Ottawa. The compact electric vehicle reaches maximum speeds of 40 km/h. It will be used for delivery and collection activities for a year to evaluate its performance in operations and optimal safety procedures.