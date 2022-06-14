Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
bp sells its Sunrise oil sands interest to Cenovus, picks up interest in Bay du Nord project
Electreon announces successful completion of final phase of Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) pilot in Italy

Chevron completes acquisition of Renewable Energy Group

14 June 2022

Chevron Corporation completed its previously announced acquisition of Renewable Energy Group (REG) following approval by REG stockholders. (Earlier post.) The new Chevron segment will be called Chevron Renewable Energy Group.

We have brought together companies with complementary capabilities, assets, and customer relationships to make Chevron one of the leading renewable fuels companies in the United States. Chevron now offers our customers an expanded suite of cost-effective, lower carbon solutions that utilize today’s fleets and infrastructure.

—Mark Nelson, executive vice president of Downstream & Chemicals for Chevron

Chevron Renewable Energy Group will help Chevron grow its renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030.

REG made its first batch of biodiesel in 1996. Since then, the company has become one of the largest biofuels producers by volume in the United States. Chevron Renewable Energy Group will remain in Ames, Iowa, where REG has been headquartered.

Posted on 14 June 2022 in Biodiesel, Biomass, Fuels, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)