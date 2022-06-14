Electreon announces successful completion of final phase of Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) pilot in Italy

Electreon, a provider of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology for commercial and passenger EVs, announced the successful completion of the final phase of the company’s Electric Road System (ERS) pilot as part of the “Arena of the Future” project. Electreon says that its technology is now ready for commercialization.





“Arena del Futuro” (“Arena of the Future”) circuit built by A35 Brebemi in collaboration with Stellantis and other partners field tests Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT).

As part of the project located in Brescia, Italy, and dubbed “Arena of the Future” Electreon integrated its wireless technology to charge an IVECO bus and Stellantis’s Fiat Nuova 500 passenger vehicle while driving. This project is demonstrating contactless charging for a range of EVs as they drive as a potential pathway to decarbonizing long-haul transportation systems along motorway transport corridors.

The construction and technical implementation of the 1,050-meter-long circuit equipped with Electreon’s properarity in-road charging coils and supported by 1MW of electrical power was completed in December 2021. For the last six months, “Arena of the Future” has been successfully showcasing Electreon’s inductive EV charging technology as a technological enabler of an immediate, concrete solution to decarbonize the mobility sector.

To date, the company’s patented technology has been integrated with a range of vehicles, as part of its ongoing collaborations with auto manufacturers including Renault, Stellantis, Iveco, and Volkswagen. In November, Electreon’s wireless charging technology was named one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

This project is one of the first examples of international collaborative innovation for “zero emissions” mobility for people and goods, which today sees the collaboration of industry and academic institutions: A35 Brebemi-Aleatica, ABB, Electreon, FIAMM Energy Technology, IVECO, IVECO Bus, Mapei, Pizzarotti, Politecnico di Milano, Prysmian, Stellantis, TIM, Roma Tre University and the University of Parma.