Honda-supported startup Striemo developing 3-wheeled electric scooter
14 June 2022
Honda Motor announced the establishment of Striemo Inc., the second business venture to originate from IGNITION, Honda’s new business creation program. Striemo Inc. has been developing a one-person, three-wheeled electric micro-mobility product, also named “Striemo,” which features an original balance assist mechanism that enables stable riding with less likelihood of falling through its entire speed range by featuring a structure that makes it easier for the user to maintain balance spontaneously.
This unique structure was realized through precise design where the center of gravity balance is calculated based on one-tenth of a millimeter and an original balance assist mechanism developed for Striemo.
Striemo is scheduled to go on sale in Japan before the end of this year, and in Europe in 2023.
Striemo, which weighs approximtely 20 kg (44 lbs) (Japan launch edition), has a maximum speed of 25 km/h, and a range of about 30 km. Charging time is 3.5 hours.
The global micro mobility market is expected to undergo a rapid expansion, growing at 17.4% CAGR to a market size of US$198 billion by 2030, in part due to an international shift toward decarbonization. However, existing micro mobility systems still suffer stability issues: e-scooters are reported to have an accident rate 18 times higher than bicycles, and data shows that 80% of these are single-party accidents caused by factors such as road conditions.
Typical of large companies, they complicate products for very little benefit. There is a balance problem with e-scooters, but it is front - back, rather than side to side, and is caused by standing to close to the tiny front wheel.
This was solved for bicycles in 1885 with the invention of the safety bicycle when you sat between 2 medium-large wheels.
IMO, if you want to make scooters safer, make them longer and make the wheels larger (and maybe a bit wider). (Also wear a helmet and maybe gloves).
Also, slow them down - they are supposed to be < 250 watts, but you can see many that are much more powerful (and thus faster) than that.
You can see them advertised and on the streets.
However, this goes against the vibe of scooters which it to be very small and light, but there should be a middle ground between cool and safe.
This won't solve any real problem, much like the Segway didn't, but the tiny e-scooters took off by themselves.
(rant over)
Posted by: mahonj | 14 June 2022 at 03:03 AM
@mahonj:
All the youngsters here in Bristol are using scooters, but not us oldies.
Bigger wheels would be good, but personally I would be prepared to give a go to three wheeler scooters, but not the current two wheelers.
Posted by: Davemart | 14 June 2022 at 02:47 PM