Honda-supported startup Striemo developing 3-wheeled electric scooter

Honda Motor announced the establishment of Striemo Inc., the second business venture to originate from IGNITION, Honda’s new business creation program. Striemo Inc. has been developing a one-person, three-wheeled electric micro-mobility product, also named “Striemo,” which features an original balance assist mechanism that enables stable riding with less likelihood of falling through its entire speed range by featuring a structure that makes it easier for the user to maintain balance spontaneously.

This unique structure was realized through precise design where the center of gravity balance is calculated based on one-tenth of a millimeter and an original balance assist mechanism developed for Striemo.

Striemo is scheduled to go on sale in Japan before the end of this year, and in Europe in 2023.





Striemo, which weighs approximtely 20 kg (44 lbs) (Japan launch edition), has a maximum speed of 25 km/h, and a range of about 30 km. Charging time is 3.5 hours.

The global micro mobility market is expected to undergo a rapid expansion, growing at 17.4% CAGR to a market size of US$198 billion by 2030, in part due to an international shift toward decarbonization. However, existing micro mobility systems still suffer stability issues: e-scooters are reported to have an accident rate 18 times higher than bicycles, and data shows that 80% of these are single-party accidents caused by factors such as road conditions.