Polestar to debut Polestar 5 prototype, new Performance 4-Door GT Prototype & Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

15 June 2022

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, is returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 23 June 2022 and will debut a Polestar 5 prototype and the new high-performance, limited-edition Polestar 2 BST edition 270. Polestar’s electric roadster concept and its existing product range will also be present.

654040_20220614_Polestar_5_prototype

Polestar 5 prototype

Polestar Precept, the concept car that is evolving into Polestar 5, will be on the main Polestar stand, together with Polestar’s electric roadster concept and the Polestar 2 BST edition 270.

The updated Polestar 2 will be positioned in Electric Avenue, and Polestar will again host its exclusive test drives adjacent to the main event area at Molecomb, where visitors will have the opportunity to book a Polestar 2 test drive on a closed route on site.

Polestar has debuted various cars at the iconic event over the years, including the Polestar 1 prototype in 2018 and the Experimental Polestar 2 in 2021. The limited-editi=on Polestar 1 in Sun and the Experimental Polestar 2 will be stationed alongside the Polestar 5 prototype in the First Glance Paddock, and also drive up the hill.

