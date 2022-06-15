TTTech Auto and BlackBerry QNX partner to close performance-safety gap for highly automated vehicles

TTTech Auto and BlackBerry Limited will integrate BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and TTTech Auto’s safe vehicle software platform MotionWise for advanced driver assistance systems and software-defined vehicles.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems impose increased functional safety and performance requirements. To address the computing performance requirements, high performant Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) are required to interconnect with a reliable high-speed communication backbone. Likewise, software functions are required to cooperate within and across all interconnected SoCs in a reliable and safe way.

QNX provides a foundational software component that runs on individual SoCs. TTTech Auto’s safe vehicle software platform MotionWise, in turn, orchestrates software functions across several SoCs—seamlessly, safely, and reliably.

The tight integration of these two technologies, which have individually been proven in production in millions of vehicles around the globe, will orchestrate workloads across the vehicle level, affording the overall well-defined system safety and performance properties.