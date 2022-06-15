Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries collaborate on ammonia two-stroke engine development

15 June 2022

WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division (EMD) are to collaborate on delivering the first WinGD engine capable of running on ammonia. Under an MOU (Memo of Understanding) signed during the Posidonia exhibition on 7 June, the two parties will aim to deliver a first engine by 2025, in line with WinGD’s previously announced timeframe for bringing ammonia engines to market.

The project will explore ammonia concepts for both diesel-fueled WinGD X-type engines and dual-fuel LNG X-DF engines.

This project will give WinGD and HHI an important advantage in the development of ammonia-fuelled marine engines. It will set the path for a new generation of two-stroke engine technology applicable to a wide range of cargo vessels in the coming decades.

The project will include developing relevant safety, emissions abatement and fuel supply solutions for ammonia engines targeting the local market.

Ammonia is a hydrogen-based zero-carbon fuel that can be produced with no greenhouse gas emissions using renewable electricity. It is likely to have an important role in the decarbonization of shipping, particularly in deep-sea shipping where net-zero carbon fuel options with the required energy density for feasible onboard storage are limited.

Ammonia-fueled engines will join WinGD’s solutions ecosystem designed to help ship owners and operators decarbonize their vessels. Alongside its multi-fuel engines WinGD has developed a range of optimization solutions, including hybrid power system integration and digital optimization systems, to minimize fuel costs and provide operational flexibility.

Posted on 15 June 2022 in Ammonia, Engines, Ports and Marine

