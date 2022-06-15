OCSiAl launching a graphene nanotube synthesis facility in Serbia in 1H 2023

OCSiAl, the world’s largest manufacturer of graphene nanotubes (earlier post), is launching a graphene nanotube synthesis facility near Belgrade, Serbia, in the first half of 2023. The synthesis facility will become the core of the graphene nanotube industrial hub and will be accompanied by production lines of nanotube concentrates for various polymers and nanotube dispersions to boost energy density of electric vehicle batteries.

The new hub will further strengthen OCSiAl’s supply chain resilience and enhance the company’s leading position in the global graphene nanotube market, the company said.

The graphene nanotube synthesis facility in Serbia will leverage OCSiAl’s unique production technology. The facility is planned to have a 40 MT/y capacity. The new synthesis plant will contribute to lowering supply chain costs, and will make it possible to deliver European-produced nanotubes and nanotube industrial solutions to customers in Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The nanotube synthesis facility will be accompanied by the production lines of more than 40 nanotube-based concentrates and dispersions designed to simplify industrial handling of nanotubes and will be launched in sequence in 2022-2023.

Nanotube-based solutions offer a unique combination of previously unachievable properties to most types of elastomers, thermoplastics, thermosets, and lithium-ion batteries, that have gained rapid adoption in aerospace, automotive, construction, electronics, packaging and consumer goods.

Electric vehicle batteries drive nanotube technology development, as graphene nanotubes ultimately enable automotive industry transformation from internal combustion engines to batteries, by facilitating faster charge, longer range and lower cost of electric cars.

To meet the world’s constantly growing demand for graphene nanotubes, the Serbian facility will soon be complemented by a larger nanotube manufacturing facility in Differdange, Luxembourg, in 2025.