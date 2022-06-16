FREYR Battery concludes separator materials agreement through 2028, option to 2031

FREYR Battery entered into a reservation agreement with Changzhou Senior New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. and Senior Material (Europe) AB to supply battery materials for its Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”), currently under construction in Mo i Rana, Norway, as well as for the company’s planned combined Gigafactory 1 & 2.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the reservation agreement, Changzhou Senior New Energy Materials Co. and Senior Material (Europe) AB have reserved the supply capacity of separator materials through 2028 to align with FREYR’s estimated demand, after which FREYR can exercise a capacity option that would extend the agreement until 2031.

This reservation agreement ensures that we won’t lose any speed when it comes to securing the required separator materials to start production at our CQP and Gigafactory 1 & 2. Today’s announcement marks the start of a long-term partnership with yet another reliable and high-quality supplier, keeping us well-positioned as we approach the start of production. —Dr. Tilo Hauke, EVP of Supply Chain Management in FREYR

Changzhou Senior New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. is a pre-qualified supplier of 24M Technologies, Inc., maker of the 24M SemiSolid production platform which enables more sustainable lithium-ion battery production. FREYR has licensed the 24M platform with the ambition to reduce the steps in the battery cell manufacturing process and subsequently reduce carbon emissions.

FREYR aspires to source the raw materials for the CQP and Gigafactories from local suppliers and base this supply and future production on renewable energy sources. This is central to FREYR’s ambition to deliver world-class battery solutions with the lowest possible carbon footprint.

As part of our long-term partnership with FREYR, we aim to support their mission to produce clean battery solutions by securing their supply of raw materials. Our intention is to eventually meet their supply needs through our facility in Sweden, which aligns well with FREYR's mission to source materials as locally as possible. We are eager to go on this journey with FREYR to help build even more momentum in the battery industry. —Robin Olsson, COO, Senior Material (Europe) AB

The reservation agreement with Changzhou Senior New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. and Senior Material (Europe) AB was officially entered into on 15 June 2022, following an initial purchase agreement made in December 2021. The capacity reservations for raw materials commences in 2023.