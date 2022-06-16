NEO Battery Materials, Applied Carbon Nano Technology to partner on CNT coating for Si anodes

NEO Battery Materials signed a Collaboration Agreement (CA) with Applied Carbon Nano Technology Ltd. (ACN) to advance NEO’s pending patent related to carbon nanotube (CNT) coating technology for silicon anode materials.

NEO and ACN will collaborate to expand mutual business opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) industry including the CNT conductive additive market that is experiencing accelerated growth. CNTs are known to retain similar electrical conductivity to copper and have more than 100 times the strength of steel. Due to this capability to endure mechanical stress, CNT can act as an effective damper for the volumetric expansion problem of silicon anodes during cycling.

Additionally, the superior electrical conductivity of the material allows the performance of the anode to be maximized. According to the Insight Partners, the CNT market size is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%.

Applied Carbon Nano Technology Inc. is a private R&D-oriented company in South Korea focused on developing and commercializing Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) and their applied technologies. ACN has more than 16 years of corporate history with core R&D experts on CNT and CNT-applied composite product technologies.

ACN is currently focusing on developing CNT conductive additives for EV lithium-ion batteries and its CNT composite product portfolio. ACN has more than 26 Korean patents and 1 US patent and is working on expanding its IP portfolio and oversea business opportunities.

Through the Collaboration Agreement, NEO and ACN will advance NEO’s patent-pending CNT coating technology using ACN’s CNT and will work on utilizing ACN’s core CNT technology and applying it to NEO’s silicon anode active materials, growing the NBMSiDE product portfolio through the wholly owned subsidiary, NBM Korea Co.

NEO also plans to support ACN to expand its overseas business opportunities for mutual growth going forward.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials.