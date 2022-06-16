NIO launches smart electric mid-large SUV ES7; up to 579 miles of range CLTC

NIO held a product launch event that premiered the ES7, a smart electric mid-large SUV, and the 2022 ES8, ES6, and EC6. NIO ES7 inherits the second generation high-efficiency e-drive platform with the SiC power module. 0 to 100 km/h acceleration is within 3.9 seconds. Brembo 4-piston front calipers are standard. 100 to 0 km/h braking is within 33.9 meters. Air suspension is also standard across the range. The drag coefficient of ES7 can be as low as 0.263.





ES7’s China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) range reaches 485 km with the 75 kWh Standard Range Battery, 620 km (301 miles) with the 100 kWh Long Range Battery, and more than 930 km (578 miles) with the 150 kWh Ultralong Range Battery. The combination of Power Home, Power Charger, and a nationwide network of close to 1,000 Power Swap stations will eliminate range anxiety for ES7 users.

ES7 is one of the first certified passenger vehicles in China to be able to tow a caravan or a trailer. The optional electric tow bar has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg. In addition, ES7 can supply power to towed equipment. In outdoor scenarios, it can support the Camping Mode and V2L discharging.





“NIO Digital System for Evolving Smart Technology” also made its debut. It includes smart hardware, computing platform, operating system, smart algorithms, and smart applications.

Named after a family of trees, NIO Digital System embodies continuous development into a cohesive eco-system with sustainability in mind. Banyan is the smart operating system on the NT2 platform. NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computing represent the smart hardware and the computing platform. In addition, NIO ES7 comes with the latest NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD).

It will gradually achieve a safe, reassuring, point-to-point autonomous driving experience in scenarios such as highways, urban areas, parking, and battery swapping.

With a 75 kWh battery, the ES7 starts from RMB 468,000 (US$69,700) before subsidies. With a 100 kWh battery, the price is RMB 526,000 (US$78,358) before subsidies. For the ES7 Premier Edition, the price is RMB 548,000 (US$81,635) before subsidies. With BaaS (battery as a service), the pre-subsidy price starts from RMB 398,000 (US$59,290). Pre-order starts now on the NIO App. User delivery is expected to start on 28 August 2022.

The 2022 ES8, ES6, and EC6 are equipped with the NIO’s Alder Digital System. The upgrades include Digital Cockpit Controller, sensor hardware with enhanced computing/sensing capabilities, and greater flexibility for future functions. In addition, the range has more than 100 comfort, safety, and intelligent features as standard across the range and up to 200-color material combinations from which to choose.

NIO also announced the ES8 Landmark Edition Pilot with a six-seat layout and an exclusive design package.