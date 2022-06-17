MAN Engines puts first dual-fuel hydrogen-powered engines for workboats into operation

MAN Engines recently put its first two dual-fuel hydrogen-powered engines for work boats into serial operation. The engines are twelve-cylinder diesel engines of type MAN D2862 LE448, each with an output of 749 kW (1019 hp) at 2100 rpm. The engines are IMO Tier III-certified and equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction exhaust gas aftertreatment system.





For dual fuel operation with hydrogen and/or diesel fuel, MAN Engines has converted a conventional diesel engine of type MAN D2862 LE428 into the D2862 LE448. Only the hydrogen injection system (shown here in blue) has been retrofitted. The output, operating behaviour and other characteristics of the diesel engine remain unchanged.

Both V12 engines have been prepared for dual-fuel operation by MAN Engines, and supplemented with a hydrogen injection system by development partner CMB.TECH. The low-emission engine is used on the world’s first hydrogen-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV), the “Hydrocat 48” from Windcat Workboats.

What’s special about our technology is that we use a conventional diesel engine, which doesn’t need to be optimized for hydrogen. —Werner Kübler, Head of Development at MAN Engines





The Hydrocat 48 from Windcat Workboats is the first crew transfer vessel with a low-emission dual fuel hydrogen drive.

A proven V12 marine engine is thus used in which hydrogen is introduced into the charge air via an adapter and is added to the combustion cycle. The combustion process is started according to the diesel principle, which requires the injection of approx. 5% of diesel fuel. The diesel fuel common rail injection parameters have been optimized here for dual fuel operation.





Hydrocat engine room.

MAN Engines has long-standing experience in the development of fuel-saving and reliable diesel engines, including for work boats. Building on this experience, we were also able to achieve the best consumption values in dual fuel operation, and ensure the same operating behaviour as displayed by diesel operation at full load. At the same time, we also reduce CO 2 tailpipe emissions through the use of hydrogen by an average of approx. 50%, and even up to 80% as a peak value. —Werner Kübler

A further advantage of using the conventional and sophisticated diesel engine is the accustomed easy handling when it comes to maintenance and service. Moreover, pure diesel operation can continue without interruption if the hydrogen supply is exhausted.