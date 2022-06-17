Volvo Penta showcases production modular electric driveline at TOC Europe

After its 2019 appearance at TOC Europe—the tradeshow for port and terminal technology and operations—as a proof of concept (earlier post), Volvo Penta’s purpose-built electric driveline is now powering a series of TICO’s electric terminal tractors as well as Rosenbauer’s electric fire trucks. Volvo Penta showcased the driveline at this year’s TOC in Rotterdam.





In taking a full system, modular approach as it seeks to expand the adoption of more sustainable power solutions—and targeting the material handling sub-segment in particular—Volvo Penta is making close collaboration with OEMs and port operators the cornerstone of its strategy. By leveraging the benefits of Volvo Group proven technology and competence, a complete, modular, solution can be tailored to the specific needs of each partner.





Volvo Penta’s system supplier approach is evident in the company’s electrification projects, most notably with TICO, a North American pioneer in fleet services, terminal services and terminal tractor manufacturing. The two companies announced their collaboration in late March 2021, and by December the first of several emissions-free, fully electric terminal tractor prototypes were ready to undergo testing with TICO’s leading fleet partners.

A more comprehensive suite of data-driven services from Volvo Penta—such as extended warranties and active monitoring services—will enable customers and fleet owners such as TICO to eliminate fuel costs and reduce the need for spare parts, maintenance and stoppages.

Highlighting the versatility of Volvo Penta’s electromobility solutions, a purpose-built electric driveline was engineered for the electric fire truck of the future: the Rosenbauer RT (Revolutionary Technology) and RTX. (Earlier post.)

The RT is enjoying real-world success with fire departments in Berlin and Amsterdam, where the trucks have responded to hundreds of emergency calls. The new vehicle architecture that was enabled by its emissions-free Volvo Penta electric driveline allowed Rosenbauer to implement a host of other upgrades in terms of functionality, ergonomics, safety and maneuverability. The US-compliant RTX model arrived at the Los Angeles Fire Department in California last month.