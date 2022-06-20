Enel X and Arrival partner to launch electric bus trials in Italy

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 June 2022

Enel X, Enel's subsidiary dedicated to innovative products and services, together with EV maker Arrival, have entered into a partnership to test the battery-electric bus in Italy. The aim is to foster the growth of electrified public transport globally through increasingly high-performance and competitive solutions.

Ba912c87-9057-484c-af51-c86e95fe2f73-3840@1536-desktop-1-14ef7c12-1289-4904-81a6-18a3b4827d55_0b920737-53be-47be-96a7-3584a036ad43_idiada_bus_2_3

The tests will be carried out by Enel X on the basis of an analysis matrix developed in-house to look at all the main features of the Arrival Bus. The tests will be carried out at the Vallelunga circuit, where Enel X Way’s advanced charging services and solutions will also be used to charge the vehicles. The success of these tests will be a key building block for Enel to include the Arrival Bus within its portfolio of global electrification solutions.

The partnership will enable Enel X to strengthen its offering to public transport authorities globally, providing a major boost to reach Enel’s target of more than 20,000 electric buses served by 2030. Today, Enel X is the world’s largest supplier of e-bus solutions outside China; it currently operates more than 3,200 e-Buses globally. Enel X’s e-bus solution is modular and customizable to the customer’s specific needs and is offered through different business models that include, among others, leasing options. It includes a wide variety of products and services, including a complete end-to-end turnkey service (“e-Bus as a Service”).

The complete turnkey solution can include: comprehensive design support, vehicles, financing options, battery leasing (“Battery as a Service”), customized management system platforms (including smart charging software developed in-house), charging infrastructure solutions provided by Enel X Way, depot construction, renewable energy sources, virtual power plant integration, including demand response schemes and smart mobility services.

Arrival recently achieved a key milestone of EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA), marking a critical step towards Arrival Buses carrying passengers on public roads in the UK and Europe.

Posted on 20 June 2022 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Testing

