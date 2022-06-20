Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
KAUST team develops process for tunable membranes for energy-efficient crude oil fractionation
Viritech partners with Pininfarina on Apricale hydrogen hypercar

Basque solid-state battery initiative launches

20 June 2022

Newly created Basquevolt, the Basque solid-state battery initiative, will begin production of battery cells in 2027 with the aim of reaching 10GWh capacity. Basquevolt founding shareholders include the Basque Government, through the venture capital fund Ezten, Iberdrola, CIE Automotive, Enagás, EIT InnoEnergy and CIC energiGUNE.

Basquevolt is supported by an investment of more than €700 million. The first phase of Basquevolt will be based at the Alava Technology Park, in the Marie Curie Building , located just a few meters from CIC energiGUNE.

Basquevolt’s technology is based on the use of a composite electrolyte patented by the Basque center. The company’s initial targets are the development of prototype cells and a pilot production line in 2025, with the ambition to start production in 2027.

Basquevolt aims to become the European leader in solid-state batteries. Specifically, Basquevolt aims to develop—in a sustainable way—the best materials and battery cells to enable the mass deployment of electric transport, stationary energy storage—including hybridization with hydrogen-gas systems—and advanced portable devices.

Posted on 20 June 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Solid-state | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)