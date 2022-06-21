Leclanché develops third-generation marine battery system for electrification of broad range of vessels

Leclanché SA has completed development of a third-generation marine battery system designed to support the needs of ship builders in producing 100% electric and hybrid marine vessels. Called the Navius MRS-3 (Marine Rack System), the new system improves upon Leclanché’s MRS-2 which is already powering a broad range of ferries, container ships and specialty vessels in service around the world.





The newest version features significant improvements in battery energy density, modularity and safety.

The system will begin shipping in 2023 and has already been specified in several major design wins including Scandlines’ 10MWh PR24 zero-emission freight ferry. The Navius MRS-3 is being formally introduced at Electric Hybrid Marine World Expo 2022 being held in Amsterdam this week.

The enhancements included in the Navius MRS-3 starts with the company’s proprietary, high-energy 65 Ah G/NMC cells fitted into its latest generation M3 Energy battery modules. Both are produced in-house at the company’s European cell manufacturing facilities in Germany and the company’s new automated, state-of-the-art module assembly line in Switzerland.

Battery string voltages of up to 1200 VDC are available with up to 720 A string continuous discharge current. The number of cells per module has been increased to 36 from 32 allowing each module to provide 8.7kWh of energy, representing a 13% increase over those fitted in the MRS-2. The modules comply with the most stringent safety requirements for the marine, rail, and road sectors.

Safety is engineered into the Navius MRS-3 from individual cells to the complete system. For example:

Cells: Laminated ceramic separators provide protection against internal short circuits and the reduce electrolyte design minimises the potential volume of flammable gases.

Modules and enclosures: The M3 modules are each fitted with a functionally safe slave unit which measure cell voltages and temperatures and run diagnostics. The IP-rated enclosures provide protection against mechanical and electrical incidents and keep water and contaminants out in the event of a thermal runaway while keeping noxious gases/flames in and routed out via a sealed exhaust system. All parts of the system are protected against water ingress.

Battery Management Systems (BMS) and control unit: A “Functionally Safe” BMS consisting of master and slave units integrated inside every module. An optional remote battery-data monitoring system is available enabling continuous monitoring of the batteries’ condition.

Liquid-cooling: All modules are liquid-cooled with dedicated aluminum cooling plates. Furthermore, all cooling-pipe connections are external to the module enclosure preventing the risk of leaks within the module that could cause thermal incidents. Separate aluminum conductive cooling sheets between the cells dissipate heat out of the modules, eliminating hotspots and helping to further prolong the battery system’s life. The liquid-cooled design increases the lifespan of the system and permits up to 50% higher energy density compared to air-cooled systems.

Active safety system: Each module enclosure contains a fail-safe automated system to prevent thermal propagation.

The Navius MRS-3 racks are available in seven different heights enabling them to fit into nearly all battery rooms. They provide 27% more energy in a comparable footprint than earlier generation systems; the reduced rack width requires a third-less front access for maintenance.

The system’s revised design focuses on ease of access to key components including:

Cooling pipes which are easily accessible on the front of the racks

High voltage cables can be reached from the rack’s front and now feature a “quick-connect” system for simple and safe attaching and removal

The control panel, including BMS, slides out from the rack

Cooling system of each rack can be drained individually

Modules can be taken out individually

Single module enclosure design

Overall easier installation

A new 10-year performance warranty is available to customers purchasing a Leclanché support and maintenance contract. The system comes standard with a two-year warranty.

In addition, Leclanché is introducing three new groupings of services: Reactive services include a 24/7 hotline and remote support and access to an in-house field service engineer as well as Leclanché’s network of partners. Preventative services include maintenance training to instruct crews on how to provide maintenance and troubleshooting; and yearly preventative maintenance on-board to conduct visual, mechanical, and electrical routine checks.

Predictive services newly available to customers and based on a secure and reliable data monitoring of the battery systems. Users can access a user-friendly IoT platform allowing them to view a detailed analysis and reports on the condition of their battery system. They will also receive expert analysis, warning and recommendations across the lifetime of their system.

Leclanché is also offering spare parts kits to enable rapid on-site interventions and repairs.