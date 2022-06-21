Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin to develop next-gen tires for premium EVs

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
21 June 2022

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Michelin to develop next-generation tires optimized for premium electric vehicles (EVs). The agreement is a follow-up to the first five-year partnership signed in November 2017 jointly to develop an exclusive tire for IONIQ 5 and carry out experiments and analysis methods related to tires as well as technology exchange.

Over the next three years, the Group and Michelin will jointly develop the following innovations: eco-friendly tires with increased use of eco-friendly materials; tires optimized for next-generation EVs; and a real-time tire monitoring system which will help advance autonomous driving technology.

Next-generation tires resulting from the collaboration will find their way onto future premium EV models of Hyundai Motor Group. This new tire technology is critical to meet the durability requirements of tires, as well as driving performance and electric efficiency under high load as the driving range of EVs continues to increase.

The Group and Michelin also plan to conduct joint research to analyze tire wear, tire load and road friction beyond the current standards of tire temperature and air pressure. The new tires are also expected to significantly improve drivers’ ride comfort by reducing vibration and noise generated by EVs at high speeds.

They will also explore ways to increase the use of eco-friendly materials in tires to about 50% of the total tire weight from 20% currently.

Posted on 21 June 2022 in Electric (Battery), Tires

