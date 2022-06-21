Volvo Trucks begins testing hydrogen fuel cell trucks; cellcentric fuel cells for commercialization

Volvo Trucks has started to test its hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks. Volvo Trucks already offers battery electric trucks and trucks that run on renewable fuels, such as biogas. In the second half of this decade, a third CO 2 -neutral option will be added to its product portfolio: fuel cell electric trucks powered by hydrogen.





We have been developing this technology for some years now, and it feels great to see the first trucks successfully running on the test track. The combination of battery electric and fuel cell electric will enable our customers to completely eliminate CO 2 exhaust emissions from their trucks, no matter transport assignments. —Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks

The fuel cell electric trucks will have an operational range comparable to many diesel trucks—up to 1000 km—and a refueling time of less than 15 minutes. The total weight can be around 65 tons or even higher, and the two fuel cells have the capacity to generate 300 kW of electricity onboard.





Customer pilots will start in a few years from now and commercialization is planned for the latter part of this decade.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks will be especially suitable for long distances and heavy, energy-demanding assignments. They could also be an option in countries where battery charging possibilities are limited. —Roger Alm

The fuel cells will be supplied by cellcentric—the joint venture between the Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG. Cellcentric will build one of Europe’s largest series production facilities for fuel-cells, specially developed for heavy vehicles.