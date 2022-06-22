ABB E-mobility opens its largest DC fast charger production facility in Italy

ABB E-mobility has opened its largest DC fast charger production site to date: the E-mobility Center of Excellence in Valdarno, Tuscany. The full range of ABB DC charging solutions will be produced at the site, supporting the electrification of all transport sectors.





ABB has already sold more than 680,000 EV chargers across more than 85 markets. ABB E-mobility’s $30 million investment in the new Valdarno facility means it has now more than doubled its production capacity over the last two years, with the opening of the new 16,000m2 Valdarno plant enabling the creation of more than 10,000 additional DC chargers a year.

The new manufacturing site sets a new benchmark for the sector, producing one DC fast charger every 20 minutes from its seven production lines. 15 testing facilities are able to simulate more than 400 charging sessions per day, while integrated automation solutions connect the shopfloor to the automatic warehouse, ensuring optimized stock control, full traceability and efficient operations, supported by AGVs and handling vehicles.

The Valdarno location will also house a 3,200m2 space for development and prototyping. Here, around 70 of the site’s 500-plus employees will be dedicated to implementing innovative solutions, new software, and product life cycle management tools to fully integrate R&D activities with manufacturing. ABB E-mobility employs more than 350 R&D experts globally and has a portfolio of more than 350 granted patents.





The Valdarno facility also aims to achieve gold level LEED certification—the globally recognized independent standard for the design, construction and operation of eco-friendly buildings. Rainwater is collected for irrigation use, 100% of production waste is recycled, and the entirety of the energy needs are met by certified renewable sources, including a photovoltaic system delivering 720MWh of electricity and preventing 338 tons of CO 2 per year.

The site’s electrical distribution is also optimized using ABB Ability Energy and Asset Manager, a platform that monitors and efficiently manages more than 9,000 devices throughout the facility—including thermal regulation, lighting and air handling units—resulting in a potential energy saving of 60% in comparison to traditional solutions.