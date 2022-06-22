Volkswagen releases design sketch for ID.AERO fully-electric sedan; Chinese market first

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
The Volkswagen brand released design sketches of the ID. AERO concept vehicle, a fully-electric limousine planned for the Chinese automobile market. The digital world premiere of the pre-production study will take place on 27 June.

The future production version of the ID. AERO will see Volkswagen expand its successful electric vehicle lineup in the high-volume upper-middle class segment, and accelerate its electric offensive within the framework of the ACCELERATE strategy.

Like all Volkswagen electric models to date, the new sedan is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Stylistically, it also follows the unmistakable design language of other Volkswagen electric vehicles, such as the ID.4 and ID. Buzz.

For example, the exterior design of the five-meter-long ID. AERO is flowing and precise. Particularly striking features of the pre-production study are the aerodynamic front and roof, which help to reduce energy consumption and increase range.

The production version of the ID. AERO concept is expected to go on sale in the Chinese automobile market in the second half of 2023.

The corresponding production model for the North American and European market will be presented in 2023. Production of the series version of the ID. AERO concept for the European and North American automobile markets will then start at the Volkswagen plant in Emden.

