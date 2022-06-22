Geely’s Lynk & Co provides some details on its E-Motive Hybrid technologies

At a recent digital event, Geely’s Lynk & Co launched its E-Motive Hybrid technologies. Developed based on the NordThor Intelligent Hybrid platform (earlier post), these new technologies will help Lynk & Co offer better mobility, better performance, better sustainability and better intelligence.

Lynk & Co’s current available hybrids have yet to meet user expectations, the company admitted; the vehicles may be fuel efficient but at the cost of performance, and though they may be partly electrified, most do not have ‘smart’ powertrain capabilities, and they do not deliver long range electric driving in PHEV mode.

With the new E-Motive Hybrid technologies, these underserved demands for both improved drive performance and low-emission fuel efficiency will be met without compromise, Lynk asserted.





E-Motive 1.5T Hybrid Engine

To achieve the desired result, the Lynk & Co E-Motive Hybrid technologies utilize a combination of high thermal efficiency, high-performance hybrid engine and a dedicated high-efficiency hybrid transmission that is matched with a variety of high-performance batteries depending on user requirements and high-powered rear-drive e-motor. These can then be applied to both hybrids and plug-in hybrids.





E-Motive Hybrid Battery

One of the key resulting features is the car can reach a maximum electric range of 180 kilometers on the hybrid version while the plug-in hybrid can go as far as 150 kilometers on a single charge. Charging has also been significantly improved via DC fast charging with maximum output of 50kW. Meanwhile, rear-mounted electric motors allow the car to be driven as either a two-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive.





150kW Rear E-Motor

In terms of performance, the E-Motive Hybrid technologies come with a three-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) that provides increased torque from standstill or when needed during high-speed overtakes at 80 – 120 km/h on the highway. For any speed above 20km/h, the DHT allows for parallel hybrid utilization with power from both the engine and battery, while any speed below 20km/h will use pure electric power to minimize fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Fuel efficiency is another area that received enhancement, as the hybrid version can achieve a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Transport Test Procedure) fuel consumption rating as low as 4.5L/100km, while the plug-in version can achieve WLTP rating of 5.1L/100km when driven in hybrid mode.





Lynk & Co Next Day Concept

The Lynk & Co E-Motive Hybrid technologies also come with a new electrical and electronic architecture that raise the software limits on a hybrid. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates can now be applied on the cockpit to the powertrain, all the way down to the chassis. Real-time AI assistance also learns about driver habits and style to adjust performance and driving mode accordingly, while smart energy management can be enabled through navigation, traffic, weather and driving data.