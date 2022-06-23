Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
VTT and Neste to build integrated Power-to-Liquids demo facility; CO2 capture, green hydrogen and e-fuels production
Ford choses Valencia, Spain plant for next-gen EV architecture

GAC Honda begins construction of new EV production plant; 120,000 units per year

23 June 2022

Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, a{announced} that GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda), a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, began construction of its new EV plant, taking a forward step in establishing a suitable EV production system and capability in preparation for an increase in the number of EV models in its product lineup.

0127077E-AE1E-477D-B830-CAE249AC55F5

Rendering of overhead view of GAC Honda’s new EV plant

GAC Honda’s dedicated EV production plant will be newly constructed on a 400,000 m2 lot within the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China. The plant is targeted to begin operation in 2024 with an annual production capacity of 120,000 units.

With an initial investment plan of 3.49 billion RMB (US$521 million), the plant will proactively pursue sustainable initiatives including the use of solar power and other renewable energy sources. Moreover, by adopting a number of advanced production technologies, GAC Honda will strive to make it a highly efficient, smart and low-carbon EV plant.

In China, Honda is planning to introduce 10 e:N Series EV models by 2027. GAC Honda’s new EV plant will become a symbolic production operation that supports a broad EV lineup that GAC Honda will roll out in the coming years. It also will serve as a core operation of Honda EV production in China, together with the new EV plant which will be built by Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Honda) and is planned to begin operation in 2024.

In 2024, when both the GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda new EV plants become operational, Honda will have a total base annual automobile production capacity of 1.73 million units.

Honda’s annual automobile production capacity in China

Plant Current In 2024
GAC Honda HuangPu Plant No.1 240,000 240,000
ZengCheng Plant No.2 240,000 240,000
No.3 240,000 240,000
Guangzhou Development
District Plant		 No.4 50,000 50,000
New EV plant 120,000
GAC Honda Total 770,000 890,000
Dongfeng Honda 1st Plant 240,000 240,000
2nd Plant 240,000 240,000
3rd Plant 240,000 240,000
New EV plant 120,000
Dongfeng Honda Total 720,000 840,000
Total in China 1,490,000 1,730,000

Posted on 23 June 2022 in China, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)