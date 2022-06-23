Nissan and Wallbox to offer seamless home charging solution for Nissan EV owners

Nissan and Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, are working together to deliver Nissan electric vehicle owners a seamless one-stop shop solution for their home charging needs.





Starting in early July, Nissan EV owners nationwide will be able to purchase Wallbox's Pulsar Plus level 2 home charger and schedule installation through the NissanUSA.com website. Nissan will provide a rebate on the charger and installation to customers who purchase through the program.

The Pulsar Plus charger—the company's best-seller—is one of the smallest smart universal EV chargers in North America, and can be installed in homes, apartment buildings and other multi-unit dwellings.

Nissan's current EV offerings include the LEAF, on sale now with a refreshed design for the 2023 model year, and the all-new Ariya electric crossover, which will go on sale this fall.

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan is prioritizing EVs and advanced technology with a $17.6-billion investment and 23 electrified models globally, including 15 new EVs. By 2030, in the US, 40% of Nissan vehicle sales will be fully electric, with more to be electrified.