BlackBerry software is now embedded in more than 215M vehicles

BlackBerry Limited announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry QNX software is now embedded in more than 215 million vehicles worldwide, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

BlackBerry provides safety-certified embedded software for automotive OEMs and Tier 1s including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Visteon. Automakers rely on BlackBerry QNX software for a broad range of critical systems for the vehicles of today and for the next generation software-defined vehicles of the future, as exampled by the growth announced today and the company’s design wins with 24 of the top 25 Electric Vehicle OEMs.

.

BlackBerry also announced that its BlackBerry QNX royalty revenue backlog has increased to approximately $560 million at the end of its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. This represents a 14% increase, from approximately $490 million last year. The backlog metric is calculated annually using QNX’s royalty rates and current projections of anticipated volumes over the lifetime of a design. BlackBerry QNX has recently achieved design wins with industry leaders such as Aptiv, Denso, Ford, GM, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Magna, and Volvo.

BlackBerry continues to be the clear market leader in safety-critical embedded automotive software, with consistent growth in vehicles count, from over 16 million in 2013 to over 215 million today. We are delighted to be trusted by automotive OEMs and Tier 1s around the world. Connected-autonomous vehicles are central to the development of smart cities, so as the two key markets that BlackBerry serves—IoT and Cybersecurity—converge into an interdependent and combined market, our growth in the automotive industry will accelerate the emergence of a trusted smart world. —John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry

Strategy Analytics determined the volume of vehicles embedded with BlackBerry QNX software based on the number of BlackBerry QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain BlackBerry QNX products and technology. The vast majority of BlackBerry QNX software products that are integrated and used in automotive ECUs are licensed on a per-unit royalty basis.

BlackBerry QNX software includes QNX Neutrino OS, QNX Platform for ADAS, QNX OS for Safety, QNX CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits, QNX Hypervisor 2.2 and QNX acoustics middleware.