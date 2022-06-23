Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GAC Honda begins construction of new EV production plant; 120,000 units per year
Rolls-Royce developing turbogenerator technology for hybrid-electric aviation applications

Ford choses Valencia, Spain plant for next-gen EV architecture

23 June 2022

Ford in Europe has chosen its plant in Valencia, Spain, as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle architecture. Pending product approval, the Valencia plant could produce the electric and connected vehicles beginning later this decade.

Ford is also moving forward with a $2-billion conversion of its Cologne, Germany, operations to begin producing electric passenger vehicles starting in 2023. Ford’s European strategy calls for a line-up of electric vehicles, including an electric version of the popular Ford Puma and extending its leadership in the commercial segment with electric Ford Pro vehicles and connected services. By 2026, Ford in Europe plans to sell 600,000 electric vehicles annually.

Continent-wide electric vehicle sales continue to grow rapidly (up 65% to 2.3 million in 2021) and the European Parliament voted earlier this month to set new CO2 targets for light-duty vehicles, including a requirement that new sales be 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035.

The decision on Valencia followed the conclusion of comprehensive consultations with teams in Valencia, Spain and Saarlouis, Germany. Ford’s plant in Saarlouis will continue to produce the Ford Focus passenger car, while the company is also evaluating options for future site concepts.

Ford also reiterated its commitment to Germany as the headquarters of its European Model e business and the site of its first domestic European electric vehicle production. The Cologne Electrification Center will start production in late 2023.

Ford’s plans for all-electric future in Europe supports the global goal of 2 million+ annual production of EVs by 2026 and 10% company adjusted EBIT margin by 2026.

Posted on 23 June 2022 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Manufacturing, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)