German Agency for Disruptive Innovation supporting development of high-altitude on-shore wind turbines
24 June 2022
Among the projects being funded by the German Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND) is an effort by Horst Bendix to develop a high-altitude, on-shore wind turbine. The higher a wind turbine is installed, the more efficiently it will work, because the wind is much steadier and blows with greater force at altitude.
However, conventional wind turbines are subject to high dynamic loads as a result of the massive weight of the nacelle at hub height. There is practically no way to build them taller, as they would be too unstable and economically too costly.
Bendix, who was in charge of technology and research at heavy-equipment manufacturer Kirow, has designed a version of a high-altitude wind turbine for low-wind, onshore use with a hub height clearly higher than everything else built to date.
Bendix’ innovation include:
The generator is no longer located in the nacelle, which means the new and much taller tower is no heavier than the current ones.
The tower’s mass no longer increases disproportionately to its height.
The tower is built using standard steel pipes that are readily available and transportable.
All of this results in a reduction of tower weight by 50%, and a reduction of total investment costs by 40%. Trimming manufacturing costs drastically cuts the costs per megawatt hour of power generated.
SPRIND GmbH was founded in Leipzig in December 2019. The agency is a flexible and fast state funding instrument with which the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) want to support and accelerate the identification and development of innovative ideas.
For the start-up phase 2019-2022, funds of at least €151 million were budgeted. The agency is initially planned as an experimental effort for a period of ten years. For this ten-year term (from 2019), a total budget of €1 billion is expected.
There is a bit more here:
https://www.deutschland.de/en/topic/business/disruptive-innovation-in-germany-high-altitude-wind-turbines
' Bendix wants to build the tower itself out of standard steel tubes, which substantially reduces the overall cost. The structure stands on a turntable so that it can always face into the wind in the optimum direction. This could involve a trolley, similar to those used on container cranes, or a ball bearing slewing ring. Bendix knows all about the latter because he designed the rotating sphere on the Berlin Television Tower. Bendix is working on a prototype with support from the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation(SPRIND).
How effectively could machines of this kind “harvest” high-altitude wind in the future? Horst Bendix says that his wind turbines would be able to deliver ten times the power of today’s best facilities – and this would be possible with an 80% reduction in land use. Bendix and SPRIND have also considered possible locations for high-altitude wind turbines. The systems would be “the most intelligent solution for repurposing the former lignite mines”, says the SPRIND website. “Not only the current coal fields in the German states of Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia but also the former fields in Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg can very realistically become wind energy-based regions for innovation and production.”'
I fancy this one - the guy at the heart of it seems to have some serious engineering chops and this is not ultra speculative as Makani was, in my view.
What do you folk reckon?
Posted by: Davemart | 24 June 2022 at 04:33 AM
If you have a tower 250m high with a large windmill on top, you have quite a bending moment.
The turntable will have to have a large diameter to handle big gusts.
Also, the belt drive to the generator will have to be very strong - I have no idea if this sort of thing has been done before - a belt 500m long transmitting 10 MW.
Still worth a shot, you never know what will come of it.
Probably safer than kite windmills.
Posted by: mahonj | 24 June 2022 at 12:29 PM